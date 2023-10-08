Green means go for new crossing at Abbeystrewry

THE 130-plus children attending Abbeystrewry National School in Skibbereen can now cross the road safely after a pedestrian crossing was put in place.

For almost a decade, the parents association had been petitioning the local authority for a push-button crossing.

The pedestrian crossing was created last year, but it was only recently hooked up to the electricity grid, allowing the project to go green, and occasionally red.

‘We are delighted to have it,’ said the school principal Jean Fuller. ‘Our parents’ association have worked hard to get it.’

The principal thanked Cork County Council’s area engineer Damien Murphy and Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan for their assistance in this regard.

There was also a special word of thanks for one parent, Paula Louks, who has been lobbying for the crossing in recent years.

Having a pedestrian crossing with a push button helps in so many ways, said the principal.

There is only one footpath at the Tragumna Road, and it is on the opposite side from the school.

Now, the pupils can cross the road and walk to and from town in safety. It also makes the running of the school’s Cycle Bus service much smoother.

The five class teachers and three learning support teachers at Abbeystrewry are thrilled too because they had concerns about the speed of vehicles on that straight stretch of road.

The hope is that motorists will see the lights in action and travel at a steadier pace.

It’s an added bonus to have had the footpath widened and made wheelchair accessible, said the principal, who thanked everyone who works hard for the benefit of the school.