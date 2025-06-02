Green light for Skibbereen council apartments

A scheme has been approved for the development of apartments, to provide a sheltered living environment for elderly residents in Skibbereen.

The development, by Skibbereen Geriatric Society and Cork County Council is on Mardyke Street, Skibbereen, and will comprise eight one-bed apartments.

The apartment sizes are around 50 sq metres, and the design approach, say the Council, was to create bright and functional apartment units.

The majority of the living spaces have a southerly aspect, with large windows to avail of passive solar gain.

‘The two-storey design echoes the character of Mardyke Street,’ stated the architectural statement included with the planning documents.

The development will offer a high standard of comfort to the residents, as well as a well-appointed amenity space which, when landscaped, will enhance the living environment.

The amenity space will be landscaped and paved and there will be seating to facilitate resident interaction.

Approval for the scheme was passed at a meeting of Cork County Council earlier in May.