Green light for renewal works in four Municipal District villages

FOUR villages in the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District have been lined up for the 2020/24 Village Renewal Programme which will see significant works carried out in each place.

The schedule for the programme was recently outlined to councillors at a recent meeting of Bandon Kinsale Municipal District.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) raised a motion asking about the programme and said it was important that a schedule be outlined.

Council official Mac Dara Ó h-Icí said the schedule had been previously agreed and that Belgooly is first in line for 2021, followed by Innishannon and Timoleague in 2022 and Newcestown in 2023.

Councillors were told that Ballinadee had been chosen for 2020 but Covid-19 delayed the works but they will now be carried out in 2021.

Mr Ó h-Icí said that they have made an effort to combine road improvements with the village enhancement scheme and suggested that they should get a consultant report on what can be done before they begin any works.

Cllr Coleman said this would be welcomed but he assumed they would get one set of consultants to look at all of the villages.

‘2020 brought huge uncertainty for this programme and for the communities here it’s important to tell them the programme is on and we are driving on with it,’ he said.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG) pointed out that the road surface in Timoleague is already very bad, with potholes and subsidence.

He said that it simply won’t last until 2023 and that re-surfacing needs to be done sooner than that.

Senior executive engineers Charlie McCarthy said they will review it when preparing the RI (Restoration Improvement) programme.