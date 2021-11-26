THERE are just 10 burial plots available at the graveyard in Kilcrohane, according to Independent Cllr Danny Collins.

He raised the matter at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District meeting and asked Council officials if there were plans to buy additional land.

‘We need to act now,’ said Cllr Collins, who highlighted the fact that a lot of people have relocated to the Sheep’s Head Peninsula in recent years.

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) agreed saying, ‘We need to plan ahead.’

But senior executive officer Mac Dara O h-Icí said there is still about four or five-year capacity left in Kilcrohane ‘based on current usage.’

He told the councillors that they are aware of the situation and that the Council is in talks with a number of people in the locality about expanding the graveyard.

Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) said other graveyards in West Cork are close to capacity too and he requested an update at their January meeting.