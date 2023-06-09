FDC: Grants up to €50k available to renovate a vacant property

BY PHILLIP SALTER

THE vacant property refurbishment grant provides funding to refurbish vacant and derelict homes. It can also be used to renovate properties that have not been used as residential properties before.

The grant is available if you are refurbishing the vacant property so you can live there, or so you can rent the property out.

It was originally for people who were refurbishing vacant properties to live in them, but on 1st May last, it was extended to people who want to refurbish vacant properties to rent them out.

To qualify for the grant, you must meet the following criteria:

The property must have been vacant for two years or more.

The property must have been built before 2008.

You must own the property, or be in the process of buying it.

You must live in the property as your principal private residence when the work is completed, or make it available for rent.

You must have tax clearance from Revenue and your tax affairs must be in order.

You must have paid your Local Property Tax.

You must not have already got funding under the grant.

The grant covers:

Demolition work and site clearances;

Substructure works including work to foundations, rising walls, floor slabs, damp-proofing and underpinning;

Structural works to superstructure including walls, party walls, chimneys, suspended timber floors, structural timbers;

Works to internal walls, stairs, and landings, as well as internal wall completions including doors, windows, and applied finishes;

External walls completions including doors, windows, sills, and applied finishes;

Building services including plumbing, heating, ventilation, electrical services, telecommunications;

Painting and decoration needed because of the work;

Extensions in accordance with planning regulations and as part of a wider refurbishment;

Necessary external works and site development works carried out within the area of the site; and professional services associated with works.

The local authority will do a cost assessment and provide funding within any limits set out by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. You can get a grant of up to €50,000 to renovate a vacant property and up to €70,000, if the property is derelict.

The grant is inclusive of the vat cost of the works. If the renovation costs more than the grant, you will have to pay for this. The grant must be approved before any work begins. The grant is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage through the Croí Cónaithe (Towns) Fund and you apply to your local authority.

Complete the application form and send it to the local authority with your supporting documents. You will need documents that prove the property is vacant, that you own the property, or you are trying to buy it and that the property is derelict, if you are applying for the top-up grant. You will also need a quote for the work.

Applications for the grant are prioritised first-time buyers and ‘fresh start’ applicants.

Secondly, applicants with particular needs who are selling or have sold their current home and want to refurbish a vacant property. Followed by applicants with particular needs includes people with disabilities and older people or anyone else who is selling or has sold their property and wants to refurbish a vacant home.

• Philip Salter is an accountant with FDC in Skibbereen.