Graham says ‘West Cork is ready for its close-up’

GRAHAM Norton’s novel Holding is to be filmed for ITV in West Cork this summer – and the crew are looking to recruit local trainees to join their team.

The four-part adaptation of the Bandon writer’s bestselling novel will star Game of Thrones actor Conleth Hill and will be directed by Kathy Burke.

Kathy tweeted last week ‘West Cork is where my Mum was from so, hello over there and put the kettle on as I’ll be heading home soon!’

Furthermore, the screenplay is written by former Eastenders producer Dominic Treadwell-Collins, whose father is from Skibbereen, and Karen Cogan.

Dominic said it was exciting to ‘be able to bring Graham’s beautiful novel to the screen with the creative powerhouses that are Kathy Burke and Karen Cogan, with the brilliant Martina Niland producing.’

He added: ‘To be writing my first scripts alongside Karen and to film with Conleth and such a talented Irish cast and crew in West Cork – where my father was from and my family still are – makes this even more special.’

Olivier award-winning actor, Conleth Hill, of Game of Thrones, Dublin Murders and Vienna Blood, will take the leading role of local police officer Sergeant PJ Collins – a gentle mountain of a man, who hides from people and fills his days with comfort food and half-hearted police work.

When the body of long-lost local legend Tommy Burke is discovered, PJ is called to solve a serious crime for the first time in his career. PJ finally has to connect with the village he has tried hard to avoid.

‘I am beyond excited to see the story and characters I created being brought to the screen,’ Graham said.

‘I love how the brilliant creative team have transformed my novel into something so rich and dramatic. West Cork is ready for its close-up!!’ Set in the insular fictional village of Duneen, West Cork, many have speculated that the village is similar to Durrus, not far from where Graham has his coastal bolthole, in Ahakista.

The crew have put out a call for a wide range of trainee positions including production, art, camera. Candidates must be available between June and mid-October and in commutable distance of Skibbereen. CVs to [email protected] before June 11th.