Graham adds star quality on very special night for Bantry Hospice

THERE was a Graham Norton show with a difference at the Irish Embassy in London last week as the much-loved TV star was guest of honour to make a special presentation to Bantry Hospice Project.

Graham, who spends part of his year living in Ahakista and held his wedding celebrations in Bantry in 2022, presented a €20,000 cheque to the West Cork charity as part of a gala night at the embassy on Grosvenor Place in London.

The cheque was provided by the Hospital Saturday Fund (HSF), a health insurance company which also provides funding to charities in Ireland and Britain. The event was held to mark the 150th anniversary of the HSF. Irish ambassador to London Martin Fraser was joined on the night by Paul Jackson, chief executive of the HSF, who also has links to West Cork, along with English soprano Lesley Garrett.

Bantry Hospice Project was represented at the event by its chairman Damian Moloney. While Damian was aware of the expected arrival of the special celebrity guest on the night, most other attendees were not informed. ‘I stood at the back of the room and when Graham arrived, there was an audible gasp from everyone,’ said Damian.

‘Graham has been a huge supporter of Bantry Hospice and was so giving of his time. He just speaks so well, he’s able to light up the room.’

The HSF awarded grants to 31 different charities from Ireland and Britain on the night, totalling €176,000. Other charities awarded donations included Cork Life Centre, Diabetes Ireland, Dogs for the Disabled, Dyspraxia DCD Ireland, Irish Society for Colitis and Crohn’s Disease, and Spinal Injuries Ireland.

Bantry Hospice has raised more than €1.6m since its creation in 2007. The hospice was responsible for providing funding for the construction of two hospice care units in St Joseph’s Unit at Bantry Hospital.

Since then it has continued to provide various palliative services to the whole region. ‘Every penny we raise goes into healthcare services in West Cork,’ said Damian.