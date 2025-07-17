Glengarriff petrol station planning an extension

PLANNING permission is being sought for an extension to the petrol station in Glengarriff, to extend the current shop to the rear and to the left-hand side of the existing premises.

The application notes that the existing filling station and shop has been trading on the site for almost 20 years, providing ‘an excellent service for both locals and visitors alike’.

It says the premises is ‘lagging behind’ on expected standards, with a need for improved toilets and a seating area, where people can sit and enjoy a coffee.

An extension of 130sq metres around the existing premises is proposed, to ‘further add to Glengarriff’s reputation as a quality destination’.

Although the property is considered to be within a flood zone, architectural consultants making the application stated that from their ‘longstanding knowledge of the property’, that neither the road nor the premises has ever been flooded.

The floor is almost one metre above the level of the N71 road; notwithstanding this fact, it is proposed that any electric equipment in the extension will be almost a metre above the floor level.

The application includes 13 car parking spaces, with opening hours from 7am until 9pm seven days a week.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland have made a submission with regards to the application, stating their belief that the development would be at variance to their official policies with regards to national roads (here, the N71), and recommended that both a Traffic and Transport Assessment be carried out, as well as a Road Safety Audit.

A decision on the application is due by the end of July.