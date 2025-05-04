Southern Star Ltd. logo
Girl (13) dies at racing event in Castletown-Kinneigh

May 4th, 2025 8:17 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

Girl (13) dies at racing event in Castletown-Kinneigh
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the death of a 13-year-old girl at a racing event in Castletown-Kinneigh this afternoon

A 13-year-old girl has died following a fatal incident at a racing event in CastletownKinneigh this afternoon.

She had been participating at the Cork Autograss Racing Club event in a track  just outside the village when the incident occurred at approximately 3.30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident and the teenager who was  driving the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital and a post-mortem will take place in due course.
The scene is being preserved for technical examination., while gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.
'Anyone who may have camera footage and were attending the event between 3pm and 4pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí,' said a Garda spokesperson.
'Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on (023) 8852200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.'

