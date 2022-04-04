Diana Melnykova (6) outside Eyeries National School in Beara with her grandad Adam Petrovskyy, who was collecting her after her first day at school. The family arrived last week from war-torn Ukraine. See also, p5.(Photo: Anne Marie Cronin)
GIGGLES FOR GRANDAD: From Ukraine to Beara
April 4th, 2022 10:30 PM
