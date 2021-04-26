Get rid of stag parties says Judge, in assault case

A DISTRICT Court Judge said an assault case involving two stag parties in Clonakilty is a great example of why not to have them anymore.

Judge Colm Roberts made the comment when dealing with the case of Jerry O’Connell at Clonakilty District Court who pleaded guilty to assaulting John O’Callaghan on Connolly Street last year.

Mr O’Connell (42) of 18 St Fursey’s Terrace, Banteer also faced two public order charges arising out of an incident of a jacket taken by mistake inside Casey’s Bar.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that at 1.10am on February 9th 2020 gardaí on duty saw two males exchanging words.

‘The injured party was attempting to unzip the jacket Mr O’Connell was wearing and he punched the man in the face who then fell backwards, onto the footpath,’ said Sgt Kelly.

Both of them were in Clonakilty attending different stags, the court heard.

O’Connell, has never been in trouble before and giving evidence admitted he was very drunk that night. Judge Roberts said a public order assault is an assault on the rest of society.

‘I take a really strong view of violence and people having to witness it and it stops people going out and it ruins a night out for everyone,’ said Judge Roberts.

He convicted and fined O’Connell €1,000 and said it would normally merit a custodial sentence but he took into consideration his early plea and no prior convictions.

He was also convicted of the public order charge, which was taken into consideration. ‘People cannot get so drunk that they get out of control and assault people. This is a great example of why not to have a stag. Get rid of them.’