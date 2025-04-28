Get more from your money

MANAGING your money and avoiding fraud are two of the topics which will be the focus of a free public event taking place in Skibbereen this month.

A number of financial institutions and budgeting advice services in Cork are coming together to host this free event, which takes place in the West Cork Hotel on Tuesday, April 29th, and are offering practical advice on money management, avoiding fraud and coping with financial emergencies.

The Money Advice and Budgeting Service, (MABS), and a number of other Cork organisations including AIB, the Adult Literacy for Life Strategy National Programme Office, Cork Education and Training Board (CETB), the Ludgate co-working hub and the National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA) will be on hand to provide free advice and support.

‘We are proud to support initiatives like this to promote financial literacy in the local community as we believe it’s crucial to provide continuous education to people from all walks of life on the importance of money management – it is never too late to start,’ said Ursula Collins, regional manager of South Munster MABS.

Representatives from local organisations will be on hand with helpful hints and tips, as well as to answer any questions about money you have.

The event is open to all members of the public and you can register in advance by calling Maeve on 086 771 3066, or simply register on the morning at the event.