Generousity delivers untold Hope abroad

THIS year’s Team Hope Christmas Shoebox appeal has been another resounding success with unprecedented support from West Cork youngsters and their families.

Some 2,711 boxes supplied by Bandon have been successfully delivered to Ukraine while an incredible 4,023 from Skibbereen have landed in Transinstria in Moldova where their contents have brought untold joy.

This is the 10th year of the appeal this year and a hugely impressive 270,436 boxes have made their way to young children in Eastern Europe and Africa.

Team Hope is a Christian and child-focused international development organisation. Founded in 2010, it works in Africa and Eastern Europe to help children affected by poverty or marginalisation.

Boxes are given based on need alone and Skibbereen organiser Sally Daly has previously spoken of how she’ll never forget the children she has met while visiting some of the shoebox destinations. See teamhope.ie for more.