Generous gift for Schull

IT is hard to imagine a more generous gift to the public than the gift of entertainment. And that is exactly the gift that the philanthropic Bollinger family of Schull have bestowed on their neighbours.

Not only did they purchase the stunning former AIB building at the top of the town, but now they have agreed to fit it out as a state-of-the-art film centre and cinema.

The Fastnet Film Festival has always punched well above its weight – especially given this is the town with no cinema. But in its favour it has a wealth of talent, enthusiasm, energy and now generosity, too.

With patrons like David Puttnam, Saoirse Ronan, former censor John Kelleher and Gerry Stembridge, the festival is a real example of ‘build it, and they will come’.

The committee hopes its new centre will be up and running for the May 2023 festival and it has been estimated that this ‘gift’ to the town is worth millions of euro.

And so much more, no doubt, by virtue of the endless hours of joy it will bring to all who avail of it.