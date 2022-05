LIMERICK man Eugene McNamara is the new general manager at Schull Harbour Hotel.

A graduate of Waterford Institute of Technology where he studied psychology, Eugene has vast experience in some of the country’s top hotels.

Prior to joining the team at The Schull Harbour Hotel, Eugene was part of the opening teams at Killaloe Hotel & Spa and the 5 star Adare Manor where he worked for over seven years.

The Kinsale-based Blue Haven Collection has recently taken over the hotel.