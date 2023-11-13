Gatherings hear pleas for ceasefire

MORE than 100 people gathered in Skibbereen recently to show their support for the people of Palestine.

Social media alerts meant that people from all over West Cork converged at one location – the Skibbereen market car park – shortly before lunchtime on Saturday, November 4th.

It was a diverse gathering with a lot of Egyptians present, many of whom spoke about the tragedy of the deaths of innocents in Gaza.

The Israeli Defence Forces are bombarding the northern half of Gaza following the October 7th attack by Hamas, which resulted in the murder of more than 1,400 in southern Israel, and the taking of more than 120 hostages.

One of those present at the march, Jacqueline Kilbryde, whose late father Nicholas Youssef was from neighbouring Lebanon, said her father had been very sad about the displacement of Palestinians.

The group marched through Skibbereen’s Main Street to the town square, where a number of Irish people spoke of being proud of the support both the Taoiseach and the Tánaiste have shown for the people of Palestine.

Meanwhile, the Le Cheile parents’ community group in Clonakilty created sand art at Inchydoney Beach. Organiser Hazel McLoughlin said the group would create sand art every Sunday until Israel and Hamas agree a ceasefire.