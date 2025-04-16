Garrettstown beach wheelchairs sought for summer

CALLS have been made for the provision of all-terrain beach wheelchairs at both Garrettstown and Garrylucas beaches, after a local councillor heard that one had been brought from Warren beach to Garrylucas to allow a pupil from a local school access the beach for the first time in his life.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan raised the motion at a recent meeting of the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District, seeking the service which is already in place at both Inchydoney and Warren beaches.

‘At the end of the day, that little story tells its own tale and if these are available in Rosscarbery then why not Garrylucas and Garrettstown?’ asked Cllr Coughlan.

Cllr John Michael Foley pointed out that there are two beach wheelchairs at Inchydoney Beach, but added that a lifeguard must be on duty when it is in use, as the devices ‘tend to float and can be quite dangerous unless there is someone supervising it.’

Meanwhile, Cllr Marie O’Sullivan suggested that Garrylucas beach would be a more suitable beach for the state-of-the-art ‘Hippocampe’ beach wheelchairs due to its flat terrain.

Municipal district officer Brian Dunne said they were considering a beach wheelchair for Garrylucas and are working with Cork Sport Partnership on this.

However, he said this would only be available for users during the bathing seasons of June, July and August when lifeguards are on duty.

Cllr Alan Coleman pointed out that the Courcey’s Integrated Rural Development group would also be willing to get involved in such an initiative.

The Hippocampe beach wheelchairs can travel on both sand and water due to their balloon-type wheels, and the Warren Strand became the first West Cork beach in 2019 to operate one.

Since then, thanks to fundraising efforts from Clonakilty Camogie Club, two beach wheelchairs were purchased for use at Inchydoney Beach at a cost of €6,000.