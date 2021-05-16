Gardaí seek public's assistance in locating whereabout of missing Millstreet man

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 59 year old John Corkery who has been missing from his home in Millstreet, County Cork since Thursday evening, May 13th.

John was last seen in the vicinity of his home in Millstreet on Thursday evening at approximately 8.30pm.

John is described as being 5’ 11” in height, of slim build with grey hair. It is unknown what John was wearing when he went missing.

Gardaí and John's family are concerned for his welfare.



Anyone with any information can contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.