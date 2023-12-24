Gardaí probing random acts of vandalism in two towns

GARDAÍ in West Cork are investigating a number of incidents of vandalism and criminal damage in both Bandon and Dunmanway in recent weeks. Gardaí in Bandon are investigating the cutting of all four tyres of a car in the Thornfields estate in the town on Friday December 1st between 12am and 2.30am.

Juvenile liaison officer Gda Don Davis from Bantry Garda Station has described it as a ‘very nasty crime’ and appealed for anyone in the area who may have noticed something suspicious or have dash cam footage to contact gardaí in Bandon on 023- 8852200.

Also in Bandon, damage was caused to Christmas Tree signs erected in Kilcoleman, which were advertising trees for sale at the nearby Weekend Garden Centre. Gardaí are also investigating this incident of vandalism but do not believe the two are connected.

Meanwhile, locals in Dunmanway have expressed their disgust at the vandalism caused to the public toilets in the town. Local councillor Declan Hurley described it as ‘senseless carry-on’ in the toilets, which he pointed out had only been refurbished in recent months.

‘Please respect and appreciate that we have public toilets. They are there for the benefit of the public who need to use them,’ said Cllr Hurley.

Soiled tissues were stuffed into a sink in one facility, while the toilet was completed blocked in another.

Meanwhile, Gda Davis is also reminding people of being ‘crime alert’ over Christmas and the dangers of leaving presents in open view in cars.

Keep your handbags zipped up and don’t have wallets in your back pocket, as criminals are looking for soft and easy thefts. Try not to leave your Christmas shopping unattended, he advised.

Shoppers are advised to park in safe and well-lit areas and make sure all car doors are locked and windows closed.

Gardaí are also advising people not to post pictures on social media if they are abroad on holidays alerting people that their homes are empty.