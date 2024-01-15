Gardaí make arrest in Clonakilty Credit Union robbery investigation

Gardaí made an arrest on Sunday in connection with a robbery at Clonakilty Credit Union last weekend.

Last Friday, a man entered the credit union on Kent Street on Friday where he produced a knife and threatened a member of staff and demanded cash. He escaped with a sum of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

Gardaí confirmed on Sunday that a man in his 20s is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in West Cork.

Any person who was travelling through Kent Street car park between 12:20pm and 12:50pm and observed any activity which drew their attention are asked to come forward. Road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling through Kent Street car park and/or nearby areas between 12:20pm and 12:50pm are also asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.