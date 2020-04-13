Gardaí Issues Warnings About Scams

An Garda Síochána has warned people not to be taken in by two fraud schemes currently doing the rounds.

Gardaí confirmed that some criminals are targeting Netflix accounts to obtain banking details, while others are seeking a €200 payment for the renewal of driving licences.

Gardaí at the National Economic Crime Bureau said the Netflix fraud involves criminals contacting people to obtain financial information under the guise of updating personal accounts.

The demand typically comes in the form of a fake email and anyone who unwittingly hands over their details could find their account taken over and all of their funds withdrawn.

Detective Chief Supt Lordan warned the public to never reveal their personal banking, or credit card details, in response to unsolicited emails, text messages, SMS messages or phone calls.

‘Where a person is concerned at contact from what appears to be a genuine entity, such as Netflix or their bank,’ he said, ‘they should look up that entity independently and make contact to check if this contact is genuine.’

The latest con job comes in the form of a fraudulent Facebook page purporting to be the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS).

People are asked to contact the fraudsters via WhatsApp to apply for, or renew, their driving licence and a €200 payment is demanded.

Gardaí said: ‘The NDLS does not have any official social media pages. The only way to contact the NDLS is through the official RSA social media pages or online through www.rsa.ieor www.ndls.ie.’

This fraudulent page has been reported to Facebook to be removed and both investigations are ongoing.