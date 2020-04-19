Gardaí find suspected cocaine in underpants at Covid checkpoint

By Jackie Keogh
& Kieran O’MAHONY
DRUGS, suspected of being over €6,000 worth of cocaine, were found in the underpants of two men who were searched by gardaí at a Covid-19 checkpoint in Bantry on Good Friday.
The drugs, with an estimated value of €6,300, were taken from the men after their vehicle was stopped at a checkpoint at Newtown in Bantry in the early hours of Friday, April 10th. Gardaí confirmed that it was shortly after midnight when they stopped a car being driven by one male, and with two male passengers on board, and searched the vehicle.
The suspects fled from the car and after a short chase on foot, they were both apprehended.
The men had the drugs ‘stuffed down their jocks’ a garda confirmed to The Southern Star.
A spokesperson for the gardaí said the driver is alleged to have been in possession of €4,200 of suspected cocaine.
A second person, the front seat passenger, was also found to be in possession of a substance, which is suspected of being €2,100 worth of cocaine.
Gardaí said the substances will now be sent for analysis and that no arrests were made, but Bantry-based Supt Declan O’Sullivan confirmed that a file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.
He described how Operation Fanacht – an extensive checkpoint system – continued throughout the bank holiday weekend to ensure public compliance with the travel restrictions.
