Gardaí call off search for missing West Cork man

GARDAÍ have called off the search for Michael Kearns, who had been missing from Kealkil since December 30th.
Following the discovery of a body yesterday evening, (Sunday), the missing person appeal in respect of the 55-year-old was stood down.
News
Dec, 2022
Michael’s family had been concerned for his wellbeing and had requested Garda assistance in locating him.
An Garda Síochána thanked the public and media for their assistance in this matter.