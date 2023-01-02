News

Gardaí call off search for missing West Cork man

January 2nd, 2023 9:10 AM

By Emma Connolly

The search has been called off for Michael Kearns.

GARDAÍ have called off the search for Michael Kearns, who had been missing from Kealkil since December 30th.

Following the discovery of a body yesterday evening, (Sunday), the missing person appeal in respect of the 55-year-old was stood down.

Michael’s family had been concerned for his wellbeing and had requested Garda assistance in locating him.
An Garda Síochána thanked  the public and media for their assistance in this matter.

***

