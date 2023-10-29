Gardaí appeal for witnesses to fatal Crookstown collision

GARDAÍ are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the N22 at Crookstown that occurred on Friday morning.

The collision involved an articulated truck and two cars and happened at approximately 9:30am.

The drivers of the cars, two females in their 80s and 50s, and a passenger of one of the cars, a male in his 50s, were all transferred to Cork University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

One of the drivers, a woman in her 80s, has since passed away from her injuries.

The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will now be arranged.

The other man and woman remain in a serious but stable condition at this time.

A technical examination of the scene was completed on Friday.

Gardaí are now appealing to any road users who were travelling in this area between 9.20am – 9.40am and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam), to make this available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.