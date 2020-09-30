Gardaí appeal for witness to Skibbereen convent fire

Gardaí in Clonakilty investigating the fire at the former convent on Cork Road in Skibbereen yesterday afternoon are appealing for witnesses.

Shortly after 4pm yesterday, gardaí were alerted to a fire at the former convent. The property suffered significant damage and no persons were injured during the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information in relation to this to contact them.

They are also seeking anyone who may have camera footage or who may have been in the Cork Road area of Skibbereen between 3:15 - 4:45pm, to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.