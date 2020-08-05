Gardaí appeal for owners of seized dogs

Gardaí have seized ten dogs that are believed to be stolen following a search in Co Limerick on Thursday.

At 7pm, Gardaí from Newcastle West District Drugs Unit, assisted by Rathkeale Gardaí and Limerick City and County Councils Veterinary Services and Dog Wardens, executed a search warrant at a property in the Rathkeale area.

During the course of the search Gardaí found a large number of dogs on the property.

Upon checking the dogs they had no dog licenses or proper identification papers. Ten dogs, Labradors, Springer Spaniels, English Setters, Cavalier King Charles and Huskies, were seized by Gardaí and are currently being care for in a local shelter.

Through initial enquiries, Gardaí have since reunited one of the dogs, a Cavalier King Charles, with its owner. The dog was stolen in the Dromcollogher area of Co Limerick on June 9, 2020.

During the course of the search Gardaí also seized a small quantity of suspected cannabis herb. No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry and expect to progress the investigation in the near future.

Gardaí are now appealing to help reunite the other nine suspected stolen dogs with their owners. Photos have been posted on Garda social media channels and can be viewed here.

Owners are asked to contact Newcastle West Garda Station via email to [email protected].