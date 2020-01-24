Garda appeal for missing man last seen in Kinsale

GARDAÍ in Kinsale are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 42-year-old Martin Faherty, who was last seen in the Kinsale on January 3rd 2020 at approximately 12.10am.

'Martin is described as being 5’ 7”, of slight build, with brown eyes and is bald. When last seen Martin was wearing a green woolly hat, a shirt, jeans and brown boots,' said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí and Martin’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have seen Martin or has information on his whereabouts are asked to contact Kinsale Garda Station on 021 477 9250, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.