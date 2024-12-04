Gala dinner to raise €10k for Bantry Hospice

A COLLABORATION between The Maritime Hotel and Bantry Hospice has resulted in the creation of a gala dinner that promises to be a glitzy annual fundraiser.

Tickets priced at €60 – 50% of which goes directly to Bantry Hospice – have been selling very quickly in Bantry, partly because it is such a worthwhile cause but also because the event on Friday December 20th promises to be a highlight of the festive season.

Scott Hornibrook, the new manager at The Maritime, said they are only too delighted to host this year’s event.

‘It’s part of a new partnership we have with Bantry Hospice,’ he told The Southern Star. ‘And we are hoping it will become an annual event.

‘In fact, as part of our partnership with our chosen charity, Bantry Hospice, we will be hosting different fundraising events right throughout the year.’

With most of the 275 tickets already sold, it’s clear that the response to the fundraiser has been phenomenal.

Through ticket sales alone, €8,750 will be raised for Bantry Hospice on the night, but with donations, and a raffle or two, the final figure is likely to exceed €10,000.

Scott paid tribute to local businesses, such as Keohane Seafood and SuperValu, amongst others, who have got behind this initiative.

He said one of reasons why The Maritime chose Bantry Hospice is because it has a very inclusive approach in that it supports – indeed donates to – other charities such as Cancer Connect and Cork Arc.

It even has a hardship fund to support people who need assistance, and it contributes to its overarching body, Marymount, as well.

‘When I came on board here, in May, I felt it was important to have a designated charity partner. I put it to the senior management team and it was very clear that Bantry Hospice means a lot to people because so many people have such close, personal connections to it.’

Scott met with Joe Keane and Claire Hayden, two of the 11 volunteers working on behalf of Bantry Hospice, and together they agreed that an end-of-year gathering with a drinks reception, three-course meal, band, and DJ would be just the ticket!

With a clear fundraising target, the hotel manager said it is one way of setting an achievable amount, and making sure the money gets to where it is needed most in the community.

Amongst the 11 volunteers working with Bantry Hospice are Brigette Wagner, Joe Keane, Damian Moloney, Pat Morrissey, Claire Hayden, Maria Wiseman, Niamh O’Driscoll, Gearoid O’Leary, Eileen O’Shea, Jerry Sheehan, and Mary Hegarty.

Anyone who would like to get involved can attend the Bantry Hospice agm, which will take place at 6pm at The Maritime on Tuesday, December 17th.

Bantry Hospice PRO Claire Hayes said the agm is open to the public meeting at which a full account will be given of how their funding is spent. The agm will also be an opportunity for the organisation to give people an overview of their plans and projects for the future.