Southern Star Ltd. logo
News

Future is bright for local singer, Effie Neill

May 24th, 2025 2:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

Future is bright for local singer, Effie Neill Image
Effie Neill from Ardroom in West Cork was presented with the ‘Single of the Year’ Award by Tony Allen at the recent Hot Country TV Awards in Bundoran

Share this article

Ardgroom’s very own country music sensation, Effie Neill, has added yet another accolade to her growing collection after winning Single of the Year for her chart-topping hit Country Is the Best at the recent Hot Country TV Awards.

The sold-out event took place at the iconic Great Northern Hotel in Bundoran, Co Donegal, and brought together the brightest stars in Irish country music.

The multi award-winning West Cork native has become one of the most sought after acts on the Irish country scene.

Her song choices along with her captivating voice and charming personality have resonated with fans across the country and beyond.

Now under the management of well-known industry figure Barry Doyle, aka Farmer Dan, Effie’s career is reaching new heights.

‘We’re just getting started,’ says Doyle. ‘2025 and 2026 are shaping up to be massive years for Effie with lots of agricultural shows, vintage rallies and festival committees currently making contact with us. We also have multiple tours planned across Scotland and the UK, the launch of Effie’s new band, and the release of an eagerly anticipated new album.’

Effie Neill continues to blaze a trail for modern Irish country music, while staying true to her roots. With further awards, sold-out shows, and radio hits on the horizon, the future looks bright for the West Cork star that is Effie Neill.

*****

Subscribe to The Southern Star today for less than €2 per week and support trusted, local journalism by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Recommended