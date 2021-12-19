Funds to revitalise Skibbereen town centre

FUNDING of €100,000 has been awarded to Cork County Council to create a masterplan for Skibbereen to enhance the quality of life for residents, visitors and businesses.

The focus of the masterplan will be to revitalise the town centre and its immediate surrounds and it is designed to tackle dereliction and vacancy.

It will also identify projects that will generate social, economic and environmental benefits for the town.

Skibbereen is one of 26 towns in the country, and the only one in Cork, to qualify for the Town Centre First funds. Cork county mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan said: ‘Cork County Council will continue to work with community and businesses in Skibbereen, as well as the Council’s local Town Team who have a wealth of knowledge.

‘ It is through this collaboration and cooperation that we can reach the town’s potential and achieve great things.’

Chief executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said the local authority had ‘great plans for Skibbereen and this is an important first step.’

‘The Town Centre First plan will be bespoke to Skibbereen,’ he added. ‘There will also be a focus on decarbonisation and sustainability, maintaining a strong local economy, creating high value job opportunities and promoting compact growth.

‘This is what rural development is all about, it is supporting places like Skibbereen to make our town and village centres more attractive places to live, work, socialise, visit and run a business.’

Cork South West Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan added: ‘This is such an exciting opportunity for Skibb, a town that’s already heading in the right direction.’