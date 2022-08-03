Funding sought for 'The Rock' development in Skibbereen

A community project that would see the Windmill Rock in Skibbereen developed as a community amenity and historical park could get a funding boost at a flag day on Saturday August 6th.

The flag day is being organised by The Friends of the Rock, a group established in 2010, who have already identified various sources of funding – most of which will require an element of matching funding.

The Friends of the Rock group, which includes Bryan Harris, Declan Groarke and Con McCarthy say ‘any and all support that the community can give to this fundraising event would be most appreciated.’

The 4.5 acre Windmill Rock site is located in an elevated area to the east of the town – at the rear of North Street and High Street – and it boasts excellent views of Skibbereen and the surrounding countryside.

Most notably, The Rock was a location for a number of small cottages and cabins during Famine times and a Famine Memorial provides a reminder of the historical significance of the site.

Planning permission for the entire project was granted in 2019, and Cork County Council is currently progressing the development plan.

The intention is to deliver a park that will contribute to the life of the town as an outdoor performance, annual events and festival area, an outdoor health and fitness centre, as well as a place that will focus on education, art, heritage, tourism, ecology and biodiversity.

The Rock, with its panoramic views, will also continue to be an attractive green amenity for families and residents to enjoy.