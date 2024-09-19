Fund for father’s funeral passes €11k

A WEST Cork community has rallied around a family after their dad and husband tragically passed away suddenly at his home in Bandon.

Laszlo Dani was just 32 years of age and leaves behind his wife Jozefina, and their three young boys, Laszlo, Dominik and Marcell. The Hungarian native lived in Bandon for the past eight years and was pat of Duggan Decorators in Carrigaline and was described as a hardworking and talented painter and decorator.

A GoFundMe page set by his friend and co-worker, Chris Dennehy has already raised over €11,000, exceeding the target that was originally set. In fact, Lazlo’s former employers, Duggan Decorators donated €2,000 to the fundraising campaign.

In setting up the fundraising page, Chris said that Laszlo was a ‘true family man’.

‘He lived to support his family. He was a hardworking, very talented and skilled painter and decorator. The funds raised will be used to help cover the funeral expense and to help with ongoing expenses during this extremely challenging period,’ said Chris.

Laszlo’s family have also thanked the many people who have contributed to the GoFundMe page.

The public can donate by searching for Laszlo Dani on GoFundMe.