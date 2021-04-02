Fresh revelations promised in new book on Sophie

A NEW book into the unsolved murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier will hit shelves to coincide with the 25th anniversary of her tragic death.

Journalist and author Nick Foster worked for six years to piece together the life and death of Sophie, who was brutally killed outside her cottage near Schull in 1996.

He also developed an ongoing friendship with Ian Bailey, long-suspected of her murder, but never charged in this country, and his partner, Jules.

Ian Bailey was recently found guilty of Sophie’s murder ‘in absentia’ in a French courtroom.

Murder at Roaringwater follows Nick in Paris and Ireland during his dedicated investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sophie’s murder, his quest to discover her killer and efforts to understand what the motive could have been for such a terrible crime.

Nick says: ‘Since I first heard about the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier in a tiny, isolated settlement in county Cork, I thought it looked like the perfect ‘locked-room’ mystery.

‘And it was – and still is – a very European, and a very contemporary, murder story.

‘But what I couldn’t have imagined was the roller-coaster ride of false leads and improbable clues that ultimately led me to my own conclusion about the circumstances of the crime and kept me, as a writer, guessing until close to the end of my investigation.’

The book will be released on May 13th to coincide with Netflix and Sky documentaries, that explore the historic case in this lead-up to the 25th anniversary of the murder, and claims to contain previously unknown revelations that could have an important bearing on the case.