Free online 'Stress Control' classes

Stress is a normal reaction to the rapidly changing and uncertain times we are all living in at the moment.

If you are feeling a bit more stressed than usual and would like to learn some great ways, free-of-charge, to deal with common problems like anxiety, depression, poor sleep and poor wellbeing then this online Stress Control class might be of use.

‘Stress Control’ is a six-session cognitive-behavioural therapy class used extensively in community-settings by the NHS in the UK, the HSE and across the world. You can find out more here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDVRme6oWZT2hsCYaSergGw.

Due to the current circumstances, Stress Control will come to you and live stream the sessions.

Each session will play twice a day (at 2pm and repeated at 8.30pm) on Mondays and Thursdays beginning on the 13th April. The sessions will be led by Dr Jim White, consultant clinical psychologist, who created the class and who has taught most of the NHS and HSE trainers who would normally be running classes across the country.

To take part:

Go to http://stresscontrol.org where you can learn more about the class and get the dates. Everything you need to successfully complete the class – the booklets, self-assessment, relaxation and mindfulness - can be found in the ‘Free zone’. If you can, please read, and start working on, the booklets in the ‘Preparing for the course’ section before Session 1.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Stress Control 2020’ link to access our YouTube channel where the classes will be available to view at the scheduled times. If you click the ‘Subscribe’ button on our YouTube page (free), you will receive notifications when a new session is available. You can also follow this link:

The session will begin exactly on time, so make sure you are there from the start. Sessions run for about 90 minutes and there will be a 10-minute break in the middle.

Each session is one piece of the jigsaw in tackling your Stress. By coming to each class, the jigsaw will form, and the big picture can emerge, making you better able to handle your stress. This is cognitive-behavioural therapy so it is crucial you practice the skills you will learn between sessions.