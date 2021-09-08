News

Free Home & Garden magazine; Sex assault unit opens in West Cork; Leaving Certs results round-up; The story behind Kinsale's 9/11 garden; Looking back on the heady days of school grads; Dunmanway's links to top navy brass; Ronan's reign as Cork football manager is over; Cork v Kilkenny All-Ireland final preview; County championships kick into life

September 8th, 2021 9:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

FREE

• 32-page West Cork Home & Garden magazine

In News:

• New sex assault unit opens in Bantry
• Upset at 'grave site' disturbance
• The story behind Kinsale's 9/11 garden
• Looking back on the heady days of school grads
• Dunmanway's links to top navy brass

In Sport:

• Ronan's reign as Cork boss ended
• County championships up and running
• Preview of Cork's All-Ireland final bid
• Local success at rowing championships

In Life & Community:

• Why Emma Connolly thinks we're out of step by lifting the boogie ban!

