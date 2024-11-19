Free hearing tests in Bandon

FREE hearing tests will be available from the Cork Deaf Association as part of Cork Hard of Hearing Awareness Week, which will take place from November 19th to November 22nd.

The hearing tests will be available in Cork Deaf Association on Friday November 22nd, by appointment, from 10am to 4pm.

About one in three adults experience a significant hearing loss by age 60, and around 250,000 people in Ireland live with significant hearing loss – though less than half this number have taken steps to address it.

Cork Deaf Association offer supports, including assistive technology, lip reading classes, and social meetings, empowering individuals to thrive with hearing loss.

On Wednesday November 20th, a hearing aid care and maintenance talk and information outreach stand will be in place at in Riverview Shopping Centre in Bandon from 10am to 4pm.

An outreach information stand will also be held at Cork Deaf Association on McCurtain Street in Cork city on Tuesday November 19th from 3.30pm to 4.30pm, and at Wilton Shopping Centre on Thursday November 21st from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

‘Hearing loss is something that can sneak up on you, but the right supports can make a huge difference in your life,’ said Cork Deaf Association hearing loss support coordinator Sarah Good.

‘By reaching out for support and information, you can improve your quality of life and feel less isolated. You may be surprised at the many tools and strategies which could help you to live your best life’.

Acquired hearing loss is usually first noticed by family or friends—through signs like increased TV volume or frequent requests to repeat things.

Hard of Hearing Awareness Week aims to shine a light on the impact of hearing loss and encourage those affected to take proactive steps toward support.

Hearing loss can be present from birth or arise later in life due to factors like illness, injury, or ageing.

For further information and to book attendance for the talk or hearing tests, contact 021-4505944, email [email protected] or text 086-8535574.