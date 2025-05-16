Free guided whalewatching at Cloghna Head

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) are holding a series of free whalewatching events across Ireland this Saturday, May 17th.

One of those viewpoints is located at Cloghna Head, between Ownahincha and Long Strand beaches near Roscarberry, and the public are invited to come along between 5pm and 7pm on Saturday evening.

This whalewatching event is now in its 23rd year, and comprises of free and guided watches at local headlands and vantage points, as part of All-Ireland whale watch day. The day has been moved from late summer, as it will improve the odds of having better weather conditions, as in recent years late August has become too unreliable with strong winds and

rain.

While there are no guarantees of sightings, given reasonable weather there will be a good chance of seeing some of the species that can be seen locally.

Participants are advised to dress appropriately for the weather conditions on the day. Please note, there are no boats involved and no bookings necessary. Sensible footwear is recommended, as are binoculars, a sense of humour and refreshments. Please leave your pets at home.

This event is suitable for all ages and interests. In the event of unsuitable weather the event may be cancelled at short notice.

The local organiser is Pádraig Whooley, who can be contacted on [email protected], or 086- 3850568.