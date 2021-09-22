News

FREE 48-page West Cork Farming magazine; Southdoc service has 'collapsed' in Beara; Sex offender lets gardaí access his info; Major movie planned for Beara

September 22nd, 2021 9:07 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

• 48-page West Cork Farming magazine

In News:

• TD says Southdoc service has 'collapsed' in Beara
• Calls for more horse trails in West Cork
• Sex offender lets gardaí access his info
• Bandon allotment group wants more certainty
• Beach religious services could be here to stay

In Sport:

• Enniskeane win their first-ever senior camogie championship game
• Race for Cork ladies' job down to three
• Champs Clon dethroned in Carbery
• Winter break possible for WCL clubs

In Life & Community:

• Emma Connolly on how being back in the office is hard work – but she's loving it!
• Major movie planned for Beara

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 23RD

