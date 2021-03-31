News

FREE 32-page bumper Home & Garden magazine; Ambitious rural plan could benefit West Cork; Cork's most-borrowed lockdown library books revealed; 60 years on from the West Cork Railway; Move from Munster to La Rochelle can rejuvenate Darren Sweetnam; John Spillane marks his 60th;

March 31st, 2021 8:06 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• West Cork could benefit from the government's ambitious rural plan
• Cork's most-borrowed lockdown library books revealed
• Toyota's sexy new C-HR reviewed
• Exactly 60 years since the last train left a West Cork station, we look back a wonderful and popular service that served all of the region's main towns
• Farmer's stunning glamping pods site to open this summer

In Sport:

• Move from Munster to La Rochelle can rejuvenate Darren Sweetnam
• John Murphy picked on Walker Cup team
• Nicola Tuthill's success story starts at home
• Big changes in West Cork schoolboys soccer

In Life & Community:

• As renowned musician John Spillane marks a milestone birthday and releases a new album he reflects on life in lockdown and his love of  West Cork

PLUS: Don't miss your FREE 32-page bumper Home & Garden magazine

