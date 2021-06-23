FREE 104-page guide to summer in West Cork (including West Fork); Unmasked hermits appear in court; Cape barman found guilty of sex assault; Skibbereen Rowing Club's super SEVEN; School's out for the summer - and Emma Connolly's terrified!

In this week's Southern Star
FREE:
• 104-page guide to summer in West Cork PLUS West Fork, the ultimate tool for foodies exploring the region
In News:
• Unmasked hermits appear in court
• Fishing protestors target Dublin
• Cape barman found guilty of sex assault on tourist
• Bantry mental health programme is one of the world’s top 25
• Men delivering kegs were caught stealing money in Tragumna pub
In Sport:
• Skibbereen Rowing Club's super SEVEN selected for Olympic Games
• Cork ladies ready for Division 1 final
• Should Urhan join Carbery JAFC?
• Rising athletic stars race to gold
In Life & Community:
• School's out for the summer - and Emma Connolly's terrified!
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1