Four taken to CUH after collision near Drimoleague

GARDAI have said that four people were taken to CUH last night, after a collision between two cars on the road outside Drimoleague.

The gardaí confirmed that members had attended the two-vehicle collision which occurred at Inchingerig, Drimoleague at approximately 8:15pm last night, (Saturday).

This morning gardaí confirmed that ‘a female in her 50s and three males in their 20s’ were taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The road, which is the R586 between Drimoleague and Bantry, was closed for a time, but has since reopened.

Conditions were icy last night and Met Eireann has warned there will be similar road conditions tonight, as temperatures in West Cork are due to plummet to up to -3 degrees Celsius after dark tonight.

The public is reminded that under current Covid-19 restrictions, only essential journeys should be made outside the 5km limit.