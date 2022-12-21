News

Foul play not suspected in Bantry man's death say gardaí

December 21st, 2022 5:11 PM

By Jackie Keogh

A man in his late 30's was found dead in Kealkil on December 14th.

The body of a man in his late 30s was found by Bantry gardaí late on the evening of Wednesday, December 14th.

Locally based Inspector Jason Wallace confirmed that the scene at a house in the Kealkil area was sealed ‘for a technical examination’ but he confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Gardaí were alerted and asked to do ‘a welfare check,’ and, after entering the property, they found the remains of the man, who is not from the area but was living locally.

Inspector Wallace confirmed that the gardaí do not suspect foul play but he said they are conducting further enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

 

***

