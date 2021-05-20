Fota has new Pollinator Trail

To celebrate International Biodiversity Day, the public can attend two open days at The Pollinator Trail at Fota House on May 22nd and May 23rd.

Minister of State, Patrick O’Donovan, TD officially opened the Pollinator Trail at Fota House, Arboretum and Gardens this evening, Thursday, May 20th.

The project – which was developed in in partnership with the Office of Public Works, the Irish Heritage Trust, and the Irish Bee Conservation Project – is part of the OPW’s commitment to enhance biodiversity at its heritage sites.

The trail consists of twelve stations, each with a particular relevance to pollination and biodiversity and explaining topics such as “What is Pollination”, “The Bee Lodge”, “Plants Good for Pollination”, as well as stations with specific information on different bee types including the Queen Bee and Worker Bees.

Visitors can use their mobile phones to scan the QR Codes at each station in order to access additional information specific to pollination and biodiversity near that station.

The final stop on the trail is an Observation Hive, where visitors have an opportunity to see the work of bees as they go about their daily chores.

In honour of International Biodiversity Day on Saturday, May 22nd, two open days have been provided so the public can explore this wonderful new amenity.