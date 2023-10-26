FARM CLASSICS: Ford’s 90s middleweight packed a punch

VITAL STATISTICS

Tractor

Ford

Horsepower

52hp

Engine

Ford 4.2l

Years of manufacture

1992-1999

FORD tractors were a major player in the Irish tractor market, enjoying great success from the 1960s. Despite some reliability issues with engines, the tractors were hugely popular, spurred on by their comfortable Q, and late Super Q cabs. The 10 series in particular were a big hit in the 1980s however by the early 90s, they were on their third update and the tractors had run their course. The 1990s were to be an era of electronic advancement and development for tractors.

Ford launched their middleweight 40 series and heavyweight 30 and 70 series in the early ‘90s with great success. However, there was still a requirement for small basic utility tractors in the portfolio. Traditionally filled by the tractors such as the 3910 and 4610, Ford revealed the 3930, 4630, and 5030 in 1992 as part of the lower end of the 30 series product line.

The smaller Ford 30 series comprised of three models which spanned utility 30-50hp sector. The line-up consisted of two three-cylinder and one four-cylinder tractor with the Ford 5030 claiming the top spot. Powered by Ford’s tried, tested, and perfected 4.2l engine, the 5030 produces a respectable horsepower figure of 51hp. Hydraulic output is rated at 54l/min, and with full specification assistor ram, is capable of lifting 2.7 tons. With a 55-degree turning angle, and a weight of 3.4 tons the tractor is a light, compact, and nimble machine that is quite capable.

These utility tractors were available with a selection three gearbox options. A constant mesh 8F/2R was reserved for the basic open platform or low-profile tractors while the fully manual 8F/8R Synchro shuttle was an option for LP cabs and standard on the Deluxe cab tractors. A further transmission upgrade was available with the 16F/8R Dual Power gearbox.

The Deluxe cab offered greater levels of comfort and refinement in comparison to Ford’s previous utility tractors thanks to extensive cab cladding. The control layout is precise with all controls, including the shuttle falling nicely to the operator’s right hand. Deluxe cabbed tractors also had a greater fuel capacity thanks to an extra fuel tank.

In 1994, Ford dropped the heavyweight 30 series tractors to make way for the Canadian-built 70 range. However, the 30 series utility tractors were retained and in 1996, received a minor facelift and rebranding. Most notably, the Ford name was ultimately dropped in favour of New Holland due to global rebranding thanks to the Fiat takeover.

• Contact Peter at [email protected] or see Instagram @flashphotoscork