A murmuration of starlings was seen over Timoleague last Monday evening. Starlings ‘perform’ in murmurations to protect themselves from predators, such as buzzards, and gather together to keep warm and share information about feeding areas. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
FLIGHTS OF FANCY: Startling starling show over Timoleague
January 8th, 2022 11:40 PM
Share this article
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Related content
News
5 hours ago
Early sighting of deadly Man O’War on West Cork beach
News
8 hours ago
Minimum pricing is a mixed bag
News
10 hours ago
Letters to the Editor: Remembering Whiddy Island’s Gulf Oil terminal
News
11 hours ago
Covid-19 Saturday: 26,122 new cases
Recommended
News
5 hours ago
Early sighting of deadly Man O’War on West Cork beach
News
8 hours ago
Minimum pricing is a mixed bag
News
10 hours ago