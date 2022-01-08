News

FLIGHTS OF FANCY: Startling starling show over Timoleague

January 8th, 2022 11:40 PM

Share this article

A murmuration of starlings was seen over Timoleague last Monday evening. Starlings ‘perform’ in murmurations to protect themselves from predators, such as buzzards, and gather together to keep warm and share information about feeding areas.  (Photo: Andy Gibson)

***

Southern Star Recruitment Solutions | 2022

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.