Five things to see and do in West Cork this weekend

WITH the weather staying cold but dry this weekend, it's the perfect time to get out and explore all that West Cork has to offer.

There's plenty to look forward to across West Cork, and we've compiled a list of exciting things to do to help you make the most of the weekend ahead.

This week's events include a road race and walk, an apple tree pruning workshop, a table quiz, a farmers market and a nice scenic stroll.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

If you'd like to have your events featured in this weekly article please don't hesitate to email us at [email protected].

Annual Skibbereen Road Race and Walk - Sunday, February 9th.

The Noreen McCarthy Memorial 5 and 10-mile road race is scheduled for Sunday, February 9th.

Registration begins at 10.30am at O'Donovan Rossa GAA grounds in Skibbereen or on www.eventmaster.ie

The 10-mile race begins at 1pm, the 5-mile starts at 1.15pm and the walk starts at 1.30pm.

In aid of Charity Pallative Care Services Skibbereen Community Hospital and St Patrick's BNS classes for children with autism.

For more details see Skibbereen AC's Facebook page.

Apple tree pruning workshop at Cecas - Sunday, February 9th

Join local expert, Paul McCormick, to develop some practical skills that will allow you to improve your crop and protect the health of your trees for years to come.

After this hands-on workshop, take a rest and enjoy a chat over a bite of apple cake and tea.

The event takes place at Cecas, Myross Wood House in Leap from 10.00am to 13.00pm on Sunday, February 9th.

Tickets can be purchases here: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/cecas/1543005

Annual Fundraiser table quiz at Barretts Lounge Innishannon - Friday, February 7th

There is a table quiz at Barretts Lounge in Innishannon to raise money to maintain the defibrillators and training courses in the local community.

A table of four is €40 on the night.

Bandon's Farmer Market - Saturday, February 8th

Each Saturday in the Old Market Garden from 9.30am to 13.30pm.

You will be treated to Ballycotton Queens potatoes, local berries and fresh fish along with pancakes, crepes, coffee, pizza and pasta dishes.

A very sociable market with a nice mix of artisan producers and food stalls.

Go for a walk at Gougane Barra, Ballingeary

Gougane Barra is a spectacular National Forest Park situated near Ballingeary (also easily accessible from the Ballylickey/Kealkil side) at the edge of the Sheehy mountains.

There are six walking trails within the park to suit all levels of fitness ranging from multi-access nature trails to strenuous mountain hikes and they all offer a sense of wilderness and seclusion.

There are information boards within the park detailing all the walks.

A popular route with families, the Sli na Laoi, is a moderate hour-long walk with follows the course of the River Lee to its source at the head of the valley.

Also worth visiting is the iconic chapel which is situated on a little island in the lake.

Steeped in history, the island was where St Finbarr, patron saint of Cork, founded his early Christian monastery in the 6th century.