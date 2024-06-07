IT'S a busy weekend in West Cork, as voting is taking place today in the local and European elections, with Clonakilty also voting for a mayor on Saturday.

Aside from that, there's plenty on across West Cork this weekend, including an Irish-language theatre show for children, two important fundraisers and one of the highlights of the agricultural calendar.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

Have your say in the local and European elections!

Voting in the local and European elections opened this morning, with polls closing at 10pm. Today is your chance to have your say in the makeup of both local councils and the Irish representation at the European Parliament.

When you arrive at a polling station, you will be asked your name and address. Make sure to bring an ID with, as you may be asked to prove your identity.

You will receive two ballot papers – one for the local election, and one for the European election.

Fill out each ballot paper in order of preference, filling in the number 1 next to your first choice, 2 next to your second and so on. You are not required to fill the entire ballot paper. If you mark anything other than a number next to any candidate, your vote will be spoiled and won't be counted.

Clonakilty residents have another opportunity to vote this weekend in the mayoral elections on Saturday.

Irish-language theatre show for children

Caitríona Ní Mhurchú is writer and performer of an Irish-language kids’ theatre show that is touring West Cork.

The show is based on the ancient Tuatha Dé Dana nn and Formorian myths. In it, a lonely 12-year old discovers resilience and how to stand up for herself, when she finds she has to confront her most devious enemy yet!

Lightly touching on themes of bullying and childhood isolation, the show builds a cyclorama of the unfolding action using micro-cameras and projector, these charming visuals are accompanied by Niall Toner Jr performing a live electronic sound score on stage.

A Suburban Legend will be performed on Saturday June 8th at 4pm at Coláiste Pobail Chléire in Cape Clear.

Sea swimming charity fundraiser

Two events are taking place this weekend to raise funds for the Bantry Bay – Protect Our Native Kelp Forest campaign. The campaign successfully halted plans for the mechanical harvesting of 1,860 acres of kelp seaweed in Bantry Bay, but organisers have made an appeal to the public to help clear legal fees, with a debt of €30,000 outstanding.

On Saturday at 6.30pm at the Abbey Strand is the Organico Bantry Sea Swim, in honour of World Ocean Day 2024. Organico have offered all proceeds to help fundraise for the campaign, and will match all donations made. Sign up in store on Saturday.

On Sunday at 12pm head to Gearhies for an exciting exploration of the wonders that can be found in rock pools at low tide.

Led by local marine expert Julia Cooper and family, the event will allow you discover the plenitude of marine flora and fauna that are right beside us in West Cork.

Clonakilty show

The annual Clonakilty Show is taking place this Sunday, with a big turnout expected for what is one of the highlights of the agricultural calendar in West Cork.

This year’s Clonakilty Show promises to be another fantastic day of fun and farming. New additions this year include ‘Table-scapes’ with Patricia Maybury of the Etiquette Suite. Patricia featured on The Southern Star last month and she will give tips in the floral marquee on how to elegantly set a dining table and navigate the place settings.

Other new events include a floral art competition, boxing displays, and an open air recital by the Cork Butter Exchange Band. Sustainability will be on show with a competition to find the Best Upcycled Item of clothing to include a picture of the garment before the alterations were made.

There's plenty more besides so make sure to get to Clonakilty on Sunday!

Fiona Foley fundraiser

Crews from Castletownshend Rowing Club will be taking to the water on Sunday to raise funds for Fiona Foley, who has been paralysed following a freak fall at her home earlier this year.

All proceeds raised will go towards home adaptations for her, and a trip to a rehab facility in the US.

Crews will be launching from Castletownshend Rowing Club, and making their way 15km around the coast, to land on Tragumna beach at approximately 1pm. Refreshments after in the Skibbereen Eagle Bar.