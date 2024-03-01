WHILE snow falls in other parts of Ireland, down here in West Cork we are officially welcoming the start of Spring with our weekly list of five great things to do in the area.

Well done to everyone on making it through the winter – even if there is a yellow weather warning for low temperatures in Cork this evening...

This weekend, as always, there is plenty to do in West Cork. Our list this week has a nice mix of both indoor and outdoor events as we bring you news of some great concerts and charity events and there's also the chance to go birdwatching in Timoleague.

Here are five things to do in West Cork this weekend.

24 hour walk/run for charity

Garnish GAA are hoping to help a great local cause with their annual 'The Longest Yard' 24 hour walk/run.

Garnish players will run straight from 12pm on Saturday to 12pm on Sunday.

An underage blitz will also be held at 12pm on the 3rd of March.

Everyone is welcome to join in and show their support by walking around the pitch on the day or in their own locality.

This year they have teamed up with Castletownbere Day Care Centre, and all funds raised will be split evenly between the club and the centre. To donate, click here.

Music by candlelight in Ballydehob

Artichoke, a café and studio space which opened in Ballydehob last November, is hosting a candlelit music night this evening from 7pm.

Music on the night will be from AINM, who 'infuse elements of trip-hop, electronica and rock, resulting in a range of sweet and dark sounds.'

They will be supported by Connor Maddyn, Zoe Wilde and Lauren Aria.

It is not a ticketed event, but instead is a 'Pass the Hat' gig, which means you can contribute the amount you can afford.

For more info, visit their Instagram page.

Bandon concert to mark Daffodil Day

A special concert in aid of Daffodil Day takes place tonight in the Munster Arms Hotel in Bandon at 8pm.

The concert is hosted by the Glaslinn Choir, and they will be joined by the Bandon Concert Band, the Valley Voices, soprano Sarah O’Mahony, and the Goggins Hill National School Choir. The Glaslinn Choir are a female voice choir, while the Valley Voices are a male voice choir.

Tickets are available at O’Farrell’s Newagents, Haven Pharmacy (in Riverview Shopping Centre), and at the door tonight.

Bike, tractor & car run

The Ahiohill bike, tractor & car run takes place this Sunday afternoon.

Trucks and cars of all kinds are welcome with the new addition this year of prizes for the trucks in classic and modern categories, and for the cars in and classic and vintage categories.

Sign in at Four Winds bar from 11am and make sure to look your best for a chance to win a prize!

Birdwatching in Timoleague

A family birdwatching event is being hosted in Timoleague this Sunday at 12.30pm.

The event is run by the Timoleague Educational Garden alongside BirdWatch Ireland.

The main attractions at this time of the year are waders, ducks, divers, and ravens.

People are advised to meet under the Abbey at 12.30pm and to bring along binoculars. (There will some available to share)

The event will be rounded off with a cuppa and chat in the garden!