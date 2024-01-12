Five things to do in West Cork this weekend

IT'S a brand new year, and that means we have another twelve months of brilliant events organised by the ever-busy people of West Cork.

While the cold snap is set to continue this weekend, Met Éireann say there is a low chance of rain so it could be the perfect time to get out there and sample some fresh air and blow away the cobwebs!

With that in mind, make sure to keep an eye out for next week's Southern Star, as we publish our annual Get Active supplement. This year we focus on ten of the region's best walks, so pick up a copy on Thursday, January 18th!

Turning back to this weekend, there is plenty to do, including two gallery openings from artists of with varying experience, a vigil in Clonakilty for Gaza, the annual Carbery hunt and family fun ride and some great theatre at Rossmore.

Children's art exhibition opening

Gallery Asna and Clonakilty School of Painting presents a showcase of paintings, prints, artist books and drawings from Clonakilty School of Painting’s junior/senior cycle and adult programs.

The work is drawn from both adult and junior classes and reveals the breadth of media studied at the school, from oil painting, drawing and bookbinding to dry point etching, lino-cut and mono-print.

For most students this is their first ever exhibition and is an important validation for their continued learning and growth.

The opening will be held tomorrow, January 13th at 5.30pm and the exhibition will run until January 27th – more information available on Facebook.

Clonakilty vigil for Gaza

A candlelight vigil calling for ceasefire in Gaza is held every Saturday evening at 5pm at Astna Square.

The vigil is organised by the Clonakilty for Gaza group and has had a good turnout in recent weeks.

Visit their Facebook page for further details.

Courtmacsherry cheval ride

The annual Carbery Hunt and family fun ride will take place this Sunday.

For many years the event has set off from Butlerstown, but this year, it will begin from the Bandon Co-op complex in Kilbrogan, Bandon.

The riders will move off at 12.30pm, so make sure to get down early!

Gallery exhibition opening

The allegory of the MV Alta by Majella O’Neill Collins will be opened tomorrow, January 13th at 2pm by Flor MacCarthy at the Uillinn, West Cork Arts Centre and will run until February 24th.

Majella’s current body of work imagines the journey of the MV Alta, a merchant vessel which was abandoned at sea, 1,400 miles south-east of Bermuda in October 2018 after suffering main engine failure, and washed ashore at Ballycotton during Storm Dennis in February 2020, where her wreckage remains.

West Cork's thriving art scene continues to impress – for more check out our Creative Conversations podcast.

Rossmore variety show

The community of Rossmore is rehearsed and ready for its eagerly anticipated variety show.

The show will run from January 11th to 13th, as well as January 19th and 20th, with all of the proceeds going to charity.

The fun family show promises to have something for everyone dancing, singing and plenty of comedy sketches.

