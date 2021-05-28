BREAKING: Fishermen angry at ‘incident’ with foreign trawler off south coast this morning

FISHERMEN are furious after an incident off the south west coast early this morning that saw an Irish fishing trawler alleging it was threatened by a foreign-registered vessel inside the 12-mile Irish fishing limit.

The incident was filmed by the crew of the Irish trawler and shows the other vessel coming dangerously close to the Irish boat.

The Irish skipper can be heard radio-ing the other vessel and telling them to ‘stay away from us’ as the foreign trawler – believed to be Spanish – is getting increasingly close.

The incident comes just two days after southern fishermen held a peaceful rally in Cork city about the plight of the industry.

Industry chiefs have been warning that the ‘disastrous’ Brexit deal for the Irish fishing industry would lead to such incidents.

As the situation was developing, Patrick Murphy of the Irish South & West Fish Producers’ Organisation told The Southern Star that he was appalled by what he had seen on the video.

‘If an Irish vessel behaved like this off Rockall, it would be taken into a UK port. The UK has already flagged that if a vessel infringes the rules it will revoke its authorisation to fish in its waters forever more,’ said Mr Murphy. ‘Why is this being allowed to happen?’

Several fishermen under the Facebook video voiced their anger at the incident.

‘Other countries’ government’s would be prepared to go to war over such an infringement of sovereign rights,’ said one.

‘This has to stop,’ said another commentator. ‘Something has to change. This will boil our blood as fishermen. Someone going to get hurt. Thieves and yes we are the laughing stock of Europe. There is only so much a man can take. We are quiet too long.’

Meanwhile, Mr Murphy said he was very disappointed to see that the Taoiseach Micheál Martin had chosen to be in Dublin when an estimated 1,000 fishermen and women walked to his constituency office in Cork on Wednesday, to hand in a letter of their demands, even though he had been given plenty of notice of their intention.

As a result, the IS&WFPO is discussing the possibility of holding another similar rally in Dublin in the coming weeks. ‘We might have a better chance of meeting the Taoiseach if we come to Dublin than his native Cork, it seems,’ Mr Murphy added.